Gov. Little sends ISP troopers to U.S.-Mexico border

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little has announced that two teams of Idaho State Police troopers will be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas for three weeks starting on April 3.

Governor Little hosted a breakfast for the troopers at Moon's Cafe in downtown Boise as a send-off ahead of ISP's border deployment.

The deployment was announced during Little's State of the State Budget Address in January. The focus of the mission, according to Little, is on human trafficking.

“The cartel and other bad actors are taking advantage of our open border to manipulate and abuse the most vulnerable, including children,” Governor Little said in his State of the State speech. “To help curb human trafficking, my IDAHO WORKS plan calls for sending two more teams of Idaho State Police troopers to train and act as a force multiplier at our lawless southern border, as we did with fentanyl twice before.”

The ISP troopers are set to team up with the Texas Department of Public Safety when they arrive. The goal of the mission is not only to support efforts at the border, insights from the mission will be integrated into the Domestic Highway Enforcement courses for Idaho law enforcement, spreading and leveraging the knowledge gained from the firsthand experience the ISP troopers plan to get at the border.

"Sending our Idaho State troopers to the Texas border for real-world training on human trafficking is a crucial measure in our fight against this heinous crime. Our troopers will gain invaluable insights and firsthand experience, which they will use to protect our communities more effectively. We are determined to utilize this training to enhance our efforts in Idaho and to combat human trafficking with utmost efficiency, thereby ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens,” ISP Colonel Kedrick Wills said. “It's vital for our troopers to face repeated real-world scenarios to sharpen their skills. Each encounter is a chance to refine techniques, deepen understanding, and fortify resolve against human trafficking. Continuous practice cultivates proficiency and unwavering commitment to community safety. Complacency is not an option. Intense and dedicated training ensures we're prepared to tackle any challenge."