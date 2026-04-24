Spring bee swarms are on the move, but local experts say the pollinators are mostly peaceful

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Spring is here, and the bees are beginning to buzz in a neighborhood near you.

While seeing a huge swarm of bees may be frightening, experts say the pollinators will leave you alone if you leave them alone.

Barring a serious allergy, beekeepers like Michael Morrison say you are safe to be in the presence of bees.

One local beekeeper recently managed a huge swarm of bees by knocking them, including the queen, into a bucket. Morrison says the video shows how the swarm will happily follow their queen.

WATCH: Learn how to live in harmony with the planet's favorite pollinator

Honey bee swarms starting early

But Morrison says this type of swarm activity is happening much earlier than usual.

"It’s actually been going on for a month already this year because we had no winter," explained Morrison.

Beekeepers manage these swarms in part because they get to keep them, but Morrison says that is not the biggest reason, "It’s also where most of our food supply comes from— well over half of it. Stop and watch. Listen, they have no interest in you; they are literally going to a new home."

Beekeepers say swarms will usually dissipate once the bees find a place for a new hive.

However, if the bees make a home inside your house, Morrison advises against poisoning them. If left alone after being poisoned, a trove of honey could seep into your walls and floors.

The best bet is to cut the bees and their honey out. You will save important pollinators and maybe even get to keep the honey.

If you are concerned about a swarm, Morrison recommends reaching out for help.

"Go to the Treasure Valley Bee Club Idabees.org, and there’s a swarm button there," advised Morrison.

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