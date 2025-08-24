Special Olympics athletes compete in the Southwest Regional Games in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Saturday, Special Olympics Idaho held its Southwest regional games at Discovery Park in Meridian. Athletes competed in softball and Bocce Ball.

“I love it. It gets me out in the community,” said Special Olympics athlete Alexis Schimmelpfennig. She placed in the top three in the regional Bocce Ball games, and is one of dozens of athletes throughout southwest Idaho who spent hours practicing for Saturday’s events.

Hear more from athletes and volunteers

“You can come and try any sport that we have, and try it for fun. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, it’s just for fun,” said Schimmelpfennig.

And she gets to compete alongside friends and family as her dad Kevin coaches the Ghostbusters softball team. He tells Idaho News 6 that events like these help local kids and adults with intellectual disabilities build friendships, social skills, and confidence— all while having fun.

“And just like anything in athletics, it helps them learn to compete and have confidence in themselves, and no matter what happens, just keep moving forward,” said Kevin Schimmelpfennig.

Volunteers, community members, and organization leaders all agree, the joy of these athletes makes it all worth it.

Idaho News 6 Athletes pose with ribbon after Special Olympics Idaho games

“[The] gratitude they have for us coaches, it’s just so much fun,” said Kevin Schimmelpfennig.

If you're interested in lending a helping hand to this remarkable community, Special Olympics Idaho is always looking for volunteers to work alongside their incredible athletes.