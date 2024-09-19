Shots fired outside gym in busy Meridian shopping center

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Major police activity in Meridian this morning with reports of gunfire just after 7 a.m. on Eagle Rd. south of Ustick.

According to Meridian Police, an individual was acting suspiciously outside of Mecca Gym and after gym goers confronted him, the suspect produced a baton and then a handgun before firing off several shots. There are no injuries and the suspect drove off in a white Dodge Ram heading north from the parking lot.

Police are actively looking for a suspect who is described as being somewhere between 5'10" and 6'. He has a short brown mohawk and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a dark hoodie.

Police do not believe there is an active threat, but are asking that civilians avoid the area for the time being.

The area outside Mecca Gym is taped off, however, people that were at the gym at the time of the shooting are now being allowed to exit the taped off area.

This is a developing story, we'll have more for you as soon as we learn more.