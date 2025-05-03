Serving those who've served; Operation Homefront distributes food to local military families

MERIDIAN, Idaho — 1 in 4 military families report facing food insecurity. Organizations like Operation Homefront are working to fix that by serving those who have served our country.

To celebrate Military Appreciation Month, Operation Homefront served shelf-stable meal kits and grocery gift cards to 100 local military families.

“Have a great weekend, thanks for your service,” said a volunteer at Swire Coca-Cola in Meridian while handing out food bags.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6 Operation Homefront serves food to military families

“I’m a First Sergeant and I think it’s super important to have organizations like this to support military families just the food insecurities that we have within the military,” said Air Force First Sergeant Erin Seley.

Air Force First Sergeant Erin Seley and many other military families came from Mountain Home to Meridian Saturday morning.

“It’s awesome, it’s a huge blessing to have people like this who support us,” said 1st Sgt. Seley.

RELATED: The Idaho National Guard has a brand new medical training facility

“Serving those families is very important to us. They’re there for us in our time of need, and it’s important to be there for them in their time of need,” said Beth Desloges - Senior Regional Development Manager

Operation Homefront tells Idaho News 6 that gift cards and meal kits are just a couple of ways they can help families of veterans or active duty military see financial relief.

“Not only do we do these local food relief programs, we also offer national programs such as our critical financial assistance program,” said Desloges.

Learn more about the programs Operation Homefront provides for military families.