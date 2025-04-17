The Idaho National Guard has a brand new medical training facility

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho National Guard held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Gowen Field to celebrate a brand new facility that will help the 124th Fighter Wing with readiness and training.

This brand new eight million dollar building will be the new home to the 124th Medical Group and they will use it for both training and taking care of around 1,300 airmen.

"It is built with training in mind so our grand surgical team will have the proper space to work as a team and then the other side of this is we have to care for those 1,300 airmen," said LTC. Zach Powell, the medical administration officer for the 124th Medical Group. "This space is efficiently built so we can work them through the whole building."

The Idaho National Guard used to have trailers spread out all over Gowen Field, but this new 10,000 square foot facility creates a one stop shop that will help the 124th with readiness.

"Every military member is required to have certain things on an annual basis," said Powell. "It’s all in the same spot and it gives us better continuity of the patient and the airmen."

The Medical Training Facility has been a dream since the 1980s, but it was until 2022 when it started to become a reality. Idaho representative Mike Simpson secured the funding for the Idaho National Guard through a community finance project.

"This is the way government can work if done properly," said Simpson. "Anybody that would come out here and say that this is wasteful spending and it should be eliminated is nuts. This is what the National Guard deserves for the work they do for us."

LTC. Powell has been with the guard for 24-years and he looks forward to what this will mean for the 124th Medical Group. It will allow shots, blood draw, visits with providers and mental health check-ins as well as training for his team with three high fidelity manikins in a variety of different scenarios.

"We are learning as we go on how to use this space as designed, that has been kind of eye opening and a fun experience," said Powell.

The project also helped bolster utility and communication infrastructure at Gowen Field. The Idaho National Guard also removed three out of date buildings to make room for the new Medical Training Facility.