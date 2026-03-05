Scentsy lays off over 10% of workforce in latest restructuring

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Scentsy says it has eliminated about 11% of its positions as part of a restructuring effort at the Meridian-based fragrance company.

Company leaders said in a press release that the changes are meant to reorganize the business and "better align" it with current priorities.

“These decisions are not easy, but they were necessary to ensure the organization is structured to best support current and future Consultants and Scentsy’s long-term success," said Scentsy Chief Executive Officer Dan Orchard. "We are deeply grateful for the contributions of every impacted employee and are committed to supporting them through this transition.”

Employees affected by the cuts were offered compensation based on their years of service and access to transition resources, according to the press release.

The move comes less than a year after Scentsy reduced its workforce by 116 positions in April 2025, also about 11% of its staff. At the time, the company said it was adjusting after rapid growth during the pandemic as demand returned to more typical levels.

