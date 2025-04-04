Scentsy reduces workforce to facilitate long-term growth

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Scentsy, the international direct sales company known for its wickless candles and scented products, is reducing its workforce by 116 positions in Meridian, Idaho, which represents 11% of its total staff.

This decision comes as the company adjusts to changing market conditions.

Chief Executive Officer Dan Orchard noted that Scentsy experienced significant growth during the pandemic, doubling its revenue in one year and hiring nearly 1,000 employees.

However, as market demand returns to pre-pandemic levels, the company has decided to cut jobs to align its workforce and costs accordingly.

“While these decisions were difficult, we are committed to ensuring the long-term sustainability of our business and maintaining the quality of our products and services,” Orchard said.

He expressed confidence that the workforce adjustment will help the company become more focused and agile.

Scentsy has informed affected employees and will provide compensation packages based on their years of service.