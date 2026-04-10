Sarah Elizabeth George's attorney asks judge for more time before trial

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A request to delay upcoming court proceedings has been filed in the case involving Sarah Elizabeth George, according to newly submitted legal documents.

She was arrested in connection with the stolen ambulance attack on St. Luke's Portico North building in Meridian back in February.

As we've reported, Sarah Elizabeth George, 43, is charged with malicious destruction of government property by fire and malicious destruction of property used in interstate commerce.

RELATED | Meridian Police Chief says ambulance attack suspect in custody

George’s defense team has formally asked the court to continue both the trial readiness conference, originally scheduled for April 9, and the trial set for April 20, by no less than 60 days. The motion also includes a request to establish a new deadline for the filing of pretrial motions.

Defense attorney Mark Ackley stated that additional time is necessary to properly prepare the case. He emphasized that the request is not made lightly, but is essential to ensure a fair legal process.

“I am requesting a continuance of at least 60 days,” Ackley wrote. “This continuance is necessary because I require additional time to complete an independent defense investigation. I have been unable to adequately prepare for the trial despite exercising diligence, and a continuance is necessary to ensure that Ms. George receives effective assistance of counsel.”

It is now up to the court to decide whether to grant the continuance and adjust the schedule for the proceedings. No ruling has yet been announced.

If convicted, George faces between 5 and 20 years in prison.