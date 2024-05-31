Saint Alphonsus to open Ten Mile urgent care center in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Saint Alphonsus announces the opening of the Ten Mile Urgent Care Center located at 867 S. Vanguard Way, Meridian. A ribbon-cutting and blessing event is scheduled on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 3 pm. The Urgent Care Center opens for patients on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 7 am.

The Ten Mile location will offer services between 7 am to 7 pm, seven days a week. Same-day treatment services for a variety of minor to moderate conditions include



fevers

cold and flu

bronchitis

respiratory conditions

back pain

cuts and lacerations

lab testing

X-ray services

The South Nampa location, located at 215 E. Hawaii Avenue, is projected to open in July and an announcement will be made at that time.

On April 1, Saint Alphonsus announced the acquisition of two Urgent Care Centers from Saltzer Health, which closed operations in Boise, Idaho effective March 29, 2024. The two Urgent Care Centers, located in South Nampa, were temporarily closed while the installation of new IT equipment and an electronic medical record (EMR) could be completed.

