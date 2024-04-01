Saint Alphonsus and Saltzer Health announce they will keep three locations open

((EDITOR'S NOTE: the video shown is from Friday's story regarding Saltzer's last day))

Idaho News 6 has learned that three Saltzer locations will remain open throughout the Treasure Valley.

The surprise agreement between Saint Alphonsus and Saltzer Health comes after Treasure Valley Saltzer Health locations closed on Friday. The three locations remaining open are Saltzer's Ten Mile Ambulatory Surgery Center in Meridian, Nampa's Hawaii Avenue urgent care location, and Meridian's Vanguard Way urgent care location.

A press release by Saint Alphonsus says they will remain open to “provide convenient, accessible, high-quality care for the community.”

The Urgent Care Centers closed on Friday, March 29, 2024, while the installation of new IT equipment and an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) is completed by Saint Alphonsus. The Urgent Care Centers will reopen in May, 2024. Patients seeking care at the Urgent Care Centers in the interim can view convenient locations on the Saint Alphonsus' website. The Ambulatory Surgery Center will continue to operate uninterrupted under Saint Alphonsus ownership.

"Our goal during this challenging process was to ensure that as many medical services as possible continue to operate and serve the healthcare needs of the community,” said Jana Huffman, assistant vice president for the Intermountain Medical Group. “We appreciate this collaboration with Saint Alphonsus so that residents in the Treasure Valley will continue to have access to convenient and affordable urgent care and surgery services.”

We're working to learn whether that means any doctors and employees will now be staying at those locations since most told us they had made other arrangements pending the closure of Saltzer Health.

In addition, on Monday, Intermountain Medical Imaging announced they will be buying Saltzer Health Imaging in Meridian.

“We’re pleased to be able to transition the imaging center into the hands of a valued community partner like Intermountain Medical Imaging,” said Jana Huffman, assistant vice president for the Intermountain Medical Group. “Our goal during this challenging process was to ensure that as many medical services as possible continue to operate and serve the healthcare needs of the community,”