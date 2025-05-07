Roaring Springs Waterpark opens this weekend with 90-degree temps forecasted

MERIDIAN, Idaho — This weekend, Roaring Spring Waterpark will open its doors to the public for the 26th time.

The Treasure Valley's longest-running waterpark will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

RELATED: Roaring Springs Waterpark to build new slides and host dive-in movies

And the timing couldn't be better. As of Wednesday, Idaho News 6 Chief Meteorologist, Scott Dorval, is calling for near-record high temperatures this weekend with a high of 90 degrees expected in Meridian.

Visitors this weekend will notice a brand new jumbo-tron style movie screen above the wave pool, displaying soothing scenes of tropical islands and much more. Roaring Springs will also host "Dive-In" movie screenings throughout the summer.

If you're hoping to save some money on the price of admission, visitors can buy up to two 20oz Coca Cola products at any Treasure Valley Jacksons or Extra Mile by Jacksons and in return— receive a voucher good for $8 off on up to four full day admissions. This offer is valid 7 days a week.

You can find the entire opening day details here.