Roaring Springs Waterpark to build new slides and host dive-in movies

MERIDIAN, Idaho — More smiles, screams, and sunshine are in the forecast for Roaring Springs Waterpark in Meridian this summer as another phase of the park's planned expansion will break ground next month on ‘The Hive.’

“So to me, this is the most exciting new phase because these water rides are gigantic and so thrilling!” said Tiffany Watts with Roaring Springs. “Four rides will be laid out here in the next ten years.”

Between underground water pump construction and building the tower structure, Roaring Springs Waterpark goers can expect to ride ‘The Hive’ in the summer of 2026.

“And it features giant beehive-shaped bowls that each take riders on a 720° spin with extreme G-Forces,” added Watts on what makes the new addition so exciting. But The Hive is just Phase 2 of a bigger master plan for improvements.

“Phase two is just right in this section, and phases 3, 4, 5 will come in the future,” explained Watts.

While the Hive won't be available until 2026, Watts is happy to announce that Dive-In movies in the wave pool will be brand new for this upcoming summer season.

“So you’re hearing this very first on [Idaho News 6], we have installed a giant new movie screen on our wave pool stage. It’s 25 feet wide by 16 feet high, and we’re gonna be showing blockbuster movies,” said Watts.

The movies will be offered each Saturday night during the park’s "Slide Nights," which are slated to run from June through August.

With new park rides and features planned for the next ten years, families can expect regular improvements each summer.

This summer, the park is planning on opening May 10, weather permitting. Check out their Facebook page for updates.

Courtesy of Roaring Springs Waterpark

