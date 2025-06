MERIDIAN, Idaho — Roaring Springs Water Park announced on Wednesday that the park will be closed this Friday to Sunday due to weather.

Saturday's dive-in movie event, featuring "Wicked," has been rescheduled to Thursday, July 31.

For more information, visit roaringsprings.com.