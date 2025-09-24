'Remembered with Compassion' memorial honors the unclaimed, ensures no one is forgotten

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A new memorial site at Cloverdale Funeral Home is giving dignity to community members who passed away without family to lay them to rest.

The “Remembered with Compassion” memorial was unveiled Wednesday during the annual service, which returned after a year-long pause to build the new ossuary.

WATCH | Why community leaders say this service is important

No One Forgotten: Remembered with Compassion Memorial honors the unclaimed

Dozens of neighbors, local leaders and faith representatives gathered to honor more than 50 individuals who died in the past two years.

For the first time, the service also included babies’ names on the remembrance list.

Ada County Coroner Rich Riffle said the event reflects the values of dignity and respect.

“It means a lot to me, as the coroner and personally. This is one of the few things my office does that actually gives back to the community,” Riffle said.

Community leaders also spoke about remembering those who had been a meaningful part of their work.

“This year in particular, one of our guests that we loved a lot, Rebecca Owsley, she’s one that we got to remember,” said Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary. “She had been with us for quite a while and was such a fixture to the community, really caring, really loving.”

Cloverdale Funeral Home partners with Ada County to provide the service for those who cannot afford a funeral or who have no family to arrange one.

“I think it will probably give people some peace,” Peterson-Stigers said. “The fact that this matters so much to Cloverdale, to the coroner’s office and to Ada County… shows that we are a really kind community and we do see people.”

The “Remembered with Compassion” memorial site is open to the public during business hours for anyone who wishes to pay their respects.