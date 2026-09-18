MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho is home to 360 service members who are still missing in action and countless others who were killed as prisoners of war.

At Meridian’s Rock of Honor Memorial, those names — and their stories — continue to be remembered.

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“POWs that never got to come home, the missing in action where those bodies were never found. They wanted a day that they would be honored," said Eric Wrazin, President of the Rock of Honor Memorial in Meridian.

Friday, Sept. 18, marks POW/MIA Recognition Day this year.

“POW/MIA day is not just for those folks to be remembered, but to honor those family members," said Wrazin.

WATCH | POW and MIA day brings attention to Idaho's fallen and missing heroes

POW & MIA day brings attention to Idaho's fallen and missing heroes

Among the Idahoans honored is Orlie Pfost.

“31-year-old working for Morrison-Knudsen on Wake Island," said Wrazin.

Wrazin said Pfost was one of more than 1,000 civilians captured while supporting the war effort during World War II.

“These were civilians prior to Pearl Harbor working for the Navy building facilities… He was taken prisoner, prisoner of war, by Japanese forces on Wake Island," said Wrazin.

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Wrazin explained Pfost’s family waited years to learn what happened to him. Pfost was ultimately killed at a prisoner of war camp in Japan.

“His body was returned in 1949 and buried in the Meridian cemetery... Having him on this wall here and remembered, those stories are important," said Wrazin.

First Lt. Charles Cairns of Meridian is also honored on the wall.

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“He survived the Bataan Death March, just that alone was gruesome — where they captured the prisoners and forced them to March 80 miles. A lot of them were killed on the way. He was put in the most notorious prison camp called Cabanatuan," explained Ed Manzano, who is Retired U.S. Air Force.

Cairns did not survive the prisoner of war camp. For many prisoners of war and those missing in action, families back home waited years for answers — and in many cases, answers never came.

“Being the family members at home and not knowing is the worst job of all," added Wrazin.

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Pfost, who was killed as a POW during World War II, is buried at the Meridian Cemetery. You can find him at section 100F row 9.

You can learn more about the Rock of Honor 501c3 nonprofit here.