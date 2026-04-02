Suspect arrested in police chase, armed standoff that closed I-84 in both directions

MERIDIAN — Officers have taken a suspect into custody after a police pursuit and armed standoff shut down I-84 and the surrounding roadways on Wednesday afternoon.

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According to a press release from the Meridian Police Department, at 4:37 p.m., Meridian officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of W. Overland Road.

Through an investigation, officers determined that 37-year-old John Handegard of Kuna had discharged multiple rounds from a handgun into the air while in a parking lot in the area.

Ada County Sheriff's Office deputies initially located the suspect vehicle, described as a white truck, and attempted to stop him.

Police say that the suspect failed to stop, leading officers on a 2-mile pursuit ending in a dirt parking lot adjacent to I-84.

An hour-long standoff ensued before officers were able to successfully de-escalate the situation.

The suspect then surrendered peacefully without further incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, MPD said.

I-84 and the surrounding roadways were temporarily shut down to ensure public safety while officers responded to the incident.

Handegard was taken into custody and booked on multiple misdemeanor charges, including eluding a police officer, resisting officers and drug-related offenses.

"The Meridian Police Department is grateful for the assistance of our partner agencies, including the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police, whose support helped bring this situation to a safe resolution," MPD said.