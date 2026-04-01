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After full closure due to police activity, I-84 near Ten Mile is now clear

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Idaho Transportation Department
I-84 open.jpg
I-84.jpg
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MERIDIAN, Idaho — After being fully closed in both directions due to police activity, Interstate 84 near the Ten Mile exit has been reopened completely.

The road was closed by police after police pursued a suspect, 37-year-old John Handegard of Kuna, for two miles. Ultimately, the man was taken into custody near I-84 and Ten Mile Rd after an hour-long standoff.

WATCH: I-84 traffic was completely stopped in both directions at Ten Mile exit

I-84 stopped in both directions at Ten Mile exit

Handegard is said to have fired multiple shots into the air in a Meridian parking lot, which led to the pursuit.

RELATED | Suspect arrested in police chase, armed standoff that closed I-84 in both directions

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