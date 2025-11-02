Police arrest suspect after shots fired in Downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department arrested a Meridian woman, Chantel McPherson, after foot patrol officers responded to the sound of multiple gunshots in the Downtown Meridian area at 1:40 a.m. this morning.

According to a press release from Meridian Police, the shots were fired in the parking lot between Off the Clock Bar and Frontier Club. McPherson fired multiple rounds from a 9mm pistol, hitting a pickup truck and another nearby vehicle.

There were 2 passengers inside the pickup at the time of the shooting. Both victims had been involved in an altercation with McPherson before the shooting. Both were reported unharmed.

Meridian Police quickly detained McPherson after witnesses implicated her in the shooting. She was booked into Ada County Jail for 2 counts of Aggravated Assault (F).