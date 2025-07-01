Phase 2 of Eagle Road, Lake Hazel to Amity Road project begins Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Starting on Tuesday, Ada County Highway District (ACHD) will fully close a section of Eagle Road from Amity Road to Lake Hazel Road in south Meridian.

Local access will be available throughout construction, but through traffic will be directed to use S. Locust Grove Road and S. Cloverdale Road as detours.

Motorists should be aware that temporary signage is being employed in various neighborhoods to accommodate the traffic changes.

ACHD

Phase 2 is just a continuation of ACHD's plans to widen and add signals to the intersection of Eagle Road and Lake Hazel Road, as well as build a multi-lane roundabout at Eagle and Taconic.