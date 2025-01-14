Parents voice concerns over proposed restructuring of alternative schools in the West Ada School District

MERIDIAN, Idaho — During an informational meeting on Monday, several parents expressed their concerns regarding proposed changes to alternative schools in the West Ada School District.

The proposed plan would relocate staff and students from Central Academy and disperse them between Meridian Academy and Eagle Academy — making the location of Central Academy the new home of the district's growing hybrid learning program, Rebound School of Opportunity.

"My youngest has never really been one of those kids that just fits in super easy to a structured environment," said Niki Miller, one of many parents who spoke out at Monday's meeting advocating for students.

"I think that the academies are a really great opportunity for kids who, like I said, just don't fit in with the traditional learning path but yet still are bright,” said Miller.

Central Academy parents received an email outlining significant changes potentially coming to their school — inviting them to attend the informational meeting.

"I just wanted to hear what was going on, the emails actually were very, they seemed very definitive that this already had been made, this decision has been made,” added Miller.

“The proposal is not set in stone by any means. We are, again, just in the first phase of communication and feedback,” said Cliff Rice, the Secondary Director of Instruction for the West Ada School District.

Rice explained that this was the district’s first proposal to parents — aiming to address the growing demand for their hybrid learning option Rebound School of Opportunity.

"So our restructure proposal right now really has to do with taking Rebound, moving it, relocating it to Central Academy here where we're at. And then reallocating those staff and students to Meridian Academy and Eagle Academy," said Rice.

Central Academy would become the home of the Rebound program, which is currently beyond capacity.

"You know right now building a brand new facility, that isn't on the docket currently," Rice added.

The meeting, intended for Central Academy families, attracted parents from all three academies — many voicing concerns about the potential impacts of the proposed changes on their children.

"Parents are here because they love their kids and they want what's best for their kids. So we knew that we were gonna have parents that were upset, that were really seeking more information on the restructure," says Rice..

"Maybe there's a solution that they either haven't thought of or resources that are untapped,” says Miller.

The district wants to hear from parents about the potential restructuring. You can send your questions, concerns or feedback to the West Ada School District here.