Overnight I-84 ramp closures begin Saturday at Meridian Interchange

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Drivers traveling through the Meridian area on Interstate 84 should prepare for temporary overnight ramp closures beginning this Saturday at midnight as the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) begins pavement maintenance work at the Meridian Rd Interchange (Exit 44).

Starting August 9, ITD crews will apply a hot chip seal to the eastbound and westbound ramps at the interchange to extend the life of the pavement. The closures will rotate nightly and continue through Friday, August 16. Through traffic on I-84 will not be affected.

Scheduled Ramp Closures:

Saturday & Sunday: Midnight to 5 a.m

Monday through Friday: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ramp Directions Affected:

Northbound ramps: Closed on Saturday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday

Southbound ramps: Closed on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday

ITD advises drivers to use extra caution in the work zone due to the extreme heat of the materials and the presence of construction crews and equipment.

"We're committed to minimizing disruptions during this work while keeping both motorists and our crews safe," ITD stated in the project update.

Travelers are reminded to:

Stay alert and slow down in construction zones

Follow posted signs and flaggers’ directions

Avoid driving over freshly sealed surfaces

For more details, updates, or to contact the project team, visit the official project site at itdprojects.idaho.gov/pages/55-69maintenance.

To check current traffic conditions and real-time closures, go to 511.idaho.gov or download the Idaho 511 app.