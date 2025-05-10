OPENING DAY: People cool off from the near-record heat at Roaring Springs

Roaring Springs picked the perfect day to kick off the season as near-record high temperatures moved into the Treasure Valley this weekend. People packed the Meridian waterpark on Saturday to cool off from the 90+ degree heat and enjoy some family fun in the sun.

One of those families is the Glidden family. They rented out a cabana to celebrate their son Kesler's fourth birthday.

"I think this is killer— the fact that we were able to purchase these together for a really good price was well worth it, and the staff has been amazing," said Kesler's mother. "We are so excited to be here."

This marks the 26th Opening Day at Roaring Springs.

Between Roaring Springs and Wahooz, this Meridian staple employs 1,150 people to keep guests safe and maximize the fun factor. For staff, Opening Day is always a memorable experience.

"We love opening day and the energy from all the guests," said Tiffany Watts of Roaring Springs. "They are screaming on the rides, laughing, playing, and making memories. Today is our favorite day at Roaring Springs."

Roaring Springs also has an exciting new addition at the wave pool. A massive, $250,000 jumbo-tron-style movie screen now stands above the wave pool. Watts is excited to use the new screen to host Dive-In movies throughout the summer.

"Every Saturday night starting on June 21st, we are going to be showcasing blockbuster movies at the wave pool," said Watts. "So there is a whole list of movies you can see at Roaringsprings.com."

Roaring Springs is working on a seven-phase expansion plan that will make it one of the largest waterparks in the country. They are currently working on Phase 2, which will feature new slides for next summer.

Two years ago, they finished Phase 1, which brought new attractions like the Critter Crossing, Camp IdaH2O, the Class Five Canyon, the Geyser Grill and Bar, and 16 new cabanas, including the one the Glidden family rented out.

"I went down the orange slide and the purple one," said Kesler Glidden, who liked the orange slide the best. "Because it is fast."

Roaring Springs will be open this weekend, next weekend, and every day after that for the duration of the summer.