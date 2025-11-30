Nightly lane closures begin tomorrow on Eagle Road

Lane and sidewalk closures will begin Monday, Dec. 1, on Eagle Road between Chinden and Ustick. The nightly closures will be in place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and are set to last until Dec. 10.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, pedestrian traffic will be detoured to alternate routes along Eagle Road, Chinden Boulevard and McMillan Road for daytime sidewalk and shoulder closures.

Crews are working on underground utilities to install variable speed limit signs, which are expected to be operational within the next few months. ITD explains that this work is part of their ongoing effort to improve safety on Eagle Road by reducing speed limits during peak traffic times and providing speed feedback for drivers.

For more information on the project, visit ITD's website.