New multi-level electric go-kart track coming to Wahooz in 2027

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A new indoor karting facility with two high-speed tracks is coming to Wahooz Family Fun Zone in Meridian in the fall of 2027, replacing the old 'slick track' and nearby batting cages.

Construction starts this July at Wahooz for 'Nitroz,' a 52,000-square-foot indoor karting center with two tracks, LED lighting, and speeds up to 40 mph.

Wahooz says Nitroz will feature two combined tracks, a junior kart course for kids, and electric karts reaching 30 to 40 mph for family and competitive racing. The facility's batting cages have already been removed to make space for construction.

The expansion will also include new Lightspeed Meeting Rooms with space for 150 guests, built-in AV, and a catering kitchen.

“Performance-style kart racing has been growing globally. Now, Wahooz is bringing that elevated experience to Idaho,” said CEO Pat Morandi in a press release. “Nitroz will give families, thrill-seekers, and serious drivers their own tailored racing experience.”

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