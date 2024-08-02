New animal hospital hopes to meet growing need for veterinary care in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — It’s no secret Meridian is growing quickly… especially along Ten Mile Rd.

With a majority of Idahoans owning a pet, the need for more access to veterinary care is increasing. A new animal hospital, Pawspital, has opened near McMillan Rd and Ten Mile Rd.

“I’m getting a lot of referrals from urgent cares because they’re over booked as well,” said local veterinary doctor Joshua Smith. He’s hoping his new practice, across from the Walmart on Ten Mile, will meet pet owner’s needs.

“Especially in the neighborhood surrounding around us, everyone’s coming to us and they’re expecting me to say [an appointment] is couple weeks out, and it’s like, ‘No we’ll get you in same day’,” said Dr. Smith

One nearby animal hospital I called said they’re booking appointments no less than 2 months out. Which can be risky for pets in an emergency situation.

“There’s still a demand, especially, of like, emergent situations of where animals need to be seen that day,” said Dr. Smith.

Originally planning to open this fall… Pawspital began taking clients last month.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, they’re offering multiple services… with the goal of taking care of more than 1,000 pets a month.

“This is a bigger facility so we’re hoping to go and add doctors as we go. It’s nice being in the area because a lot of people just walk over with their dogs, they don’t even drive here. We’re like, ‘Where’s your car?’ and they just walked here with their dogs,” said Dr. Smith.

The public is welcome to join them for their Grand Opening August 10.