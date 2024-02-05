Meridian pet owner's needs for animal medical centers met with a new location breaking ground!

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — The Pawspital Animal Hospital being built in Meridian will offer many residents a new option to drop off their pets, meeting a demand for more as the local vet hospitals fill up faster.



We love our pets but many Treasure Valley pet owners have faced difficulties getting into a local vet office, especially on short notice.

"We love our animals, they are just like our own kids," said one local walking her dog at the park.

Pat Caccamo lives in Meridian with her dog, but a few years ago she lost her beloved cocker spaniel after a medical emergency.

"So I took it to the closest veterinarian, and they couldn’t help me but they suggested I go to the emergency center," said Caccamo.

Her nearby vet was all booked up and that emergency center was across town taking her 20 minutes to get there. But soon pet owners in North Meridian will have a new option.

Doctor Joshua Smith, recently moved here from Alabama, hoping to chase his dream of owning his own veterinary hospital. By the end of the year this site near Ten Mile and McMillan will be home to the new 3,100-square-foot Pawspital Animal Hospital, filling a growing demand in the community.

Smith explained, "Our one to two weeks out. it can't wait one to two weeks. So we are working in between appointments and doing the best we can. It can be tough. So this gives another opportunity, another location for someone to go."

Smith told me once they reach full capacity with four doctors they will be able to see more than a thousand patients a month.

"There are five exam rooms. A dental suite, which is kind of my expertise I guess you could say. A surgical suite. There is a pharmacy, treatment, x-ray. There will be a dental x-ray as well," listed Smith.

As for those in the community like Caccamo, it's exciting to see a new option open its doors close by.

"But I know how I feel towards him, so I think it is important. I just think it is comforting that I know where to take him that’s close. I don't have to drive 20 or half hours away.

They'll be taking new clients when they open to the public aiming for this October or November.


