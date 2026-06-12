MERIDIAN, Idaho — Residents living near a proposed north Meridian development say they are concerned about how the project could impact traffic, emergency response times, and neighborhood density.

The proposed Brighton Development project, known as Basque Ranch, would bring hundreds of residential units to roughly 266 acres within Meridian city limits north of the Spurwing subdivision. The site spans an area roughly equivalent to 200 football fields.

Several neighbors who live adjacent to the proposed development site told Idaho News 6 they are worried the project could worsen congestion on nearby roads, including Black Cat Road, Jayker Road and Tree Farm Way.

WATCH | Hear neighbors concerns over the new development—

Neighbors raise traffic, safety concerns over proposed Basque Ranch development in Meridian

Residents say traffic is already a challenge at times, particularly on Sundays when Rock Harbor Church on Chinden Boulevard holds multiple services.

"Long term, it will have a huge negative impact on everyone living in this city," Jack Van Berkel said. His backyard overlooks the fields of the proposed site.

Victor Miller, who also lives near the proposed development, said he believes additional housing density will place further strain on area roads.

"And so now you're going to add traffic from all this density onto Jayker and onto Tree Farm and just exacerbate what's already a very difficult traffic problem," Miller said.

Some neighbors also raised concerns about emergency access to the area.

"Fire, ambulance, trying to get in and out of this neighborhood would be almost impossible," said Van Berkel.

Those concerns were echoed by Meridian Fire Department Deputy Chief of Prevention Steven Taulbee.

In an email to the city, during the pre-application period, Taulbee said he visited the site and determined the proposed access points do not currently meet fire code criteria for emergency access.

Nancy Everard, who lives on Black Cat Road, said she worries emergency responders could face delays if access issues are not addressed.

"So if there is a fire or a child that is injured, that is going to be most likely them coming here, realizing they can't get in, and then going back. We shouldn't be placing that extra burden on our first responders," Everard said.

Brighton Development told Idaho News 6 it officially submitted its application for the project on Friday.

According to the developer, the proposal includes approximately 470 residential units within Meridian city limits, with additional development planned in neighboring Star.

Brighton is also proposing a 55-plus community similar to its existing Cadence developments, along with a public park and a potential event space.

In pre-application documents obtained from the City of Meridian, planning staff asked Brighton to explain how the proposal aligns with the area's current low-density land-use designation.

"Large estate lots, you know, one home per acre, large lots, nothing high density. Everyone here feels absolutely blindsided," said Leslie Landry, a resident concerned with the density of homes proposed.

Brighton says its proposal will comply with city requirements as the project moves through the review process.

The application will ultimately be reviewed by Meridian planning officials and go before council before any decisions are made.

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this story.