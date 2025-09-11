MERIDIAN, Idaho — E-bikes and other small vehicles continue to disrupt neighbors across the Treasure Valley.

While interviewing Brittany Robinson near her home in the Calistoga subdivision in South Meridian, Idaho News 6 Meridian Reporter Allie Triepke and Robinson witnessed the reckless motorbike behavior that several neighbors are concerned about.

Neighbors and police speak out as E-bike headache hits neighborhoods

“It just seems to be an ongoing issue, I’ve been tracking them out 3 to 4 times a day, at random times of day, just speeding, going fast, popping wheelies, [and] just not really paying attention to the safety of other people in this subdivision,” said Robinson.

Robinson says over the past few months, she’s witnessed several close calls involving E-bike riders, and she’s been in close contact with Meridian Police to explore possible solutions.

“We’ve had calls where children are almost hit, baby strollers are almost hit, people have to move out of the way because there's a group of vehicles like that,” said Meridian Police Lieutenant Brandon Frasier.

Lieutenant Brandon Frasier says the new, trendy electric bikes without pedals are actually considered motor vehicles under Idaho law and are expected to follow the rules of the road.

“The operator of the vehicle can get a ticket for not having a driver's license or not being insured. The parent of the operator of the vehicle can get a ticket for letting their child, an unlicensed driver, drive the vehicle, and we understand not a lot of people know that because it's weird,” said Lt. Frasier.

“There’s not a lot of regulations around e-bikes, unfortunately. I want to bring awareness to the issue of it,” said Robinson.

Late last month, Meridian Police asked for the public’s help identifying a juvenile suspect who evaded officers on a motorbike.

“And there are people who knew who that person was, and didn’t like the fact that the person was engaged in what they were engaged in. The bulk of feedback we get are from people who are irate. They don’t like that behavior, they’ve almost been hit, [or] they've been a family member who has been injured, and they want it to stop,” said Lt. Frasier.

Neighbors say more education and regulation could help prevent a serious accident.

“It would be nice that, you know, this is resolved soon. I mean, I live in a high traffic area of my neighborhood, and it's bound to happen, an accident, whether it’s a biker or a couple of vehicles, at any given time,” said Robinson.

The city of Meridian is working to create educational and public safety signage to put up in local parks. As well as provide more guidance online for residents to reference when it comes to E-bike safety and rules.