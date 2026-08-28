Mountain View to host Middleton in first 'Showdown of the Week' of 2026

MERIDIAN, Idaho — High school football is getting an even bigger stage in the Treasure Valley.

West Ada School District, Idaho News 6 and At The Peak Productions are teaming up for "Showdown of the Week," a weekly high school football broadcast featuring West Ada schools and bringing the action directly to fans across the community.

The four-week series kicks off Friday, Aug. 28, as the Mountain View Mavericks host the Middleton Vikings at Mountain View High School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Friday's Showdown of the Week is sponsored by the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Watch the Showdown of the Week LIVE below starting at 7 p.m. on Friday —

Fans can watch the game live right here on IdahoNews6.com, on the Idaho News 6 app, on the Idaho News 6 Facebook page or on channel 6.2.

Can't catch it Friday night? The game will reair on channel 6.2 at 10 a.m. Sunday.

How to watch 6.2

Viewers can watch 6.2 over the air with an antenna or on Fubo.

If you use an antenna and aren't seeing 6.2, you'll need to re-scan your television.

For step-by-step instructions on how to re-scan your TV, visit The Free TV Project.

More information on our 6.2 channel can be found here.