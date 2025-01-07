MISSING PERSON: Meridian Police are searching for 67-year-old Stephanie Alvarez

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 6, 67-year-old Stephanie Alvarez was reported missing from her home in Meridian.

Alvarez, who is known to have experienced a recent cognitive decline, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 near the area of N. Black Cat Road and W. McMillan Road. Police say she was driving her black 2020 Hyundai Kona at the time.

Alvarez has no other known illnesses or injuries, but due to her cognitive condition, she is considered an endangered missing person.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Alvarez, please contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.