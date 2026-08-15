Meridian's second annual car show brings classics, muscle cars and modified vehicles downtown

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Car lovers across Idaho will gather in downtown Meridian Saturday for the city's second annual car show, featuring classic, vintage, and muscle cars along Idaho, 2nd, and Broadway.

Organizers expect more than 200 cars, including classics, muscle cars and modified vehicles.

Robert Reyes, owner of Bravado Wraps in Meridian, is bringing one of his prized possessions to the show — a 1966 Pontiac Tempest. For Reyes, a love of cars that started in his youth has only grown stronger over three decades of working on them.

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Meridian's second annual car show rolls into downtown Saturday

"The younger generation is let them see that...it's about individuality. Take what you enjoy and make it your own," Reyes said.

He says that individuality is what makes every car at a show like this unique.

"What you're showcasing is you. The car is you. It's not about the car...it's about you," Reyes believes.

Sean Evans, CEO of the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, says the cars on display are already turning heads.

"Some of the people have submitted pictures, and they're just amazing," Evans told me.

Evans says the event is also designed to drive foot traffic to local businesses.

"Our goal is to bring foot traffic into downtown so that more people are aware of our restaurants, our shops, the businesses here in downtown," Evans said.

For Reyes, seeing a finished car project on display makes the weeks of hard work worthwhile.

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"What we really enjoy doing is taking something that's been ordinary to extraordinary and unique. And that's wonderful to be a part of," Reyes expressed.

The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Idaho, 2nd and Broadway in downtown Meridian. Attendees can vote for their favorite car, and an awards ceremony will be held at 2 p.m.

The city also tells me there will be a BBQ competition, with the winner earning a spot at the national BBQ competition in Las Vegas.

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