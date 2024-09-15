Meridian’s Community Art Party brings melodies and masterpieces to Kleiner Park

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian’s Community Art Party bringing melodies and masterpieces to Kleiner Park Saturday morning.

“We have writing, theater, dance, music, visual art, we have a community mural,” says Cassandra Schiffler, Arts & Culture Coordinator at the city of Meridian.

Meridian Art Week coincides with National Arts in Education Week, inspiring the theme of the Chalk Art competition.

“The theme for this contest is arts and education. So I decided to do ‘The Magic School Bus,’ with Ms. Frizzle,” says Meridian High School student Brooke, as she's bringing the iconic, studious characters to life on the sidewalk.

Alongside her, dozens more adult, youth and group artists drew their colorful collages competing for a cash prize.

Don’t let these chilly trees ‘throw you for a loop,' Saturday at the park brought plenty of sunshine as neighbors walked around the party, engaging in free art activities.

“That’s the kind I like to do, that’s why I like to wrap trees, because it’s just very whimsical and [brings] all those lovely childhood memories,” said Jennifer Anderson with Backyard Artists.

The Backyard Artists tell me they prepped for months to bring color and warmth to Kleiner Park through ‘Yarn Bombing’ art displays.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the community to come out, and learn about all these Arts organizations that are in the Treasure Valley that they might not know about,” says Schiffler.

From live music to live mural artists, “Is there any inspiration, like a local landscape that you’re going off of?” asked Triepke.

“Yeah, definitely, the Boise foothills, of course, I love to hike,” says Lorelle Rau of Boise.

These Treasure Valley painters were accompanied by kids leaving their mark on a community.