Meridian Art Week to host community art party on Saturday

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian will celebrate its 8th annual Meridian Art Week from September 8 - 14, 2024. The week, which coincides with National Art in Education Week, will spotlight the integral role art plays in creating vibrancy throughout the city.



The highlight of Meridian Art Week will be the Community Art Party on Saturday, September 14, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, at the Kleiner Park Bandshell (1900 N. Records Avenue). This all-ages event, which is free to attend, will celebrate the local art community and connect the public with various arts organizations.

The Community Art Party will feature:



hands-on art activities

interactive booths and displays

art installations and a live community mural painting

a chalk art competition

a literary space highlighting reading, storytelling, poetry, and writing

live performances by Marimba Boise, Idaho Fine Arts Academy Dance, Boise Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, Huckleberry Star Theater, Capital City Sound, and international tap dance artist Andrew Nemr.

Information about this and additional Meridian Art Week activities, including the Meridian Art Drop, chalk art competition, an exhibition and artist talk in Initial Point Gallery, and free and low-cost art classes and workshops, can be found at meridiancity.org/artweek.



“We are so thrilled about this year’s Meridian Art Week, and in particular, the Community Art Party event,” says Meridian Arts and Culture Coordinator Cassandra Schiffler. “The Treasure Valley is full of so many incredible artists and organizations that most people don’t know about; the Art Party is a chance for people of all ages to learn more about our vibrant arts community, and to connect with local artists and organizations working in visual, literary, theater, dance, and music arts.”



Meridian Special Event Coordinator Renee White adds, “We’ve created an event that offers chances to play, be delighted by performances, and learn how to stay connected to the art organizations that inspire creativity all year long.”



Meridian Art Week and the Community Art Party are coordinated by the Meridian Arts Commission and Meridian Parks and Recreation Department.