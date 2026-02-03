Meridian woman sentenced to 20 years for stabbing victim multiple times

A 45-year-old Meridian woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after stabbing a woman multiple times in the neck, back, and torso.

The case stems back to April 24, 2025, when a woman arrived to St. Luke's Emergency Room with multiple severe stab wounds on her upper body.

Meridian Police responded to the hospital, and investigators determined the assault had occurred at the James Court Apartments in Meridian.

Surveillance video showed the defendant, Tera Suarez, 45, arriving at the apartments as a passenger in a car. The victim approached the car and talked with the driver, who Suarez knew.

The video showed the conversation increasing in intensity, and Suarez, with provocation, got out of the car, stabbed the victim five times, and fled the scene.

The driver restrained Suarez before leaving the scene, without rendering any aid to the victim.

Suarez was arrested less than a week after the incident, after investigators identified her through the surveillance video.

“Given the severity of these injuries, the victim is extremely fortunate to be alive,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts.