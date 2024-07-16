Meridian unveils two colorful public art pieces on bus stop shelters

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Two local artists have made their mark on Meridian, bringing colorful collages of the city's past and present to life. The VRT bus stops are on Pine Ave and in front of Scheels.



2 and a half years of preparation and planning for these new public art pieces in Meridian.

“The theme was “Getting Around Meridian,” and that was supposed to both look at Meridian and Meridian specific artwork and also transportation because they’re transit shelters,” said Meridian’s Arts & Culture Coordinator, Cassandra Schiffler.

I talked to both artists while they were still in the design process months ago, “I wanted to incorporate some farmers, the founders, and just a few other people just going about their lives, because I think that’s what makes the community right?” said Blake Coker.

“The art helps reflect on the history and the change in transportation because this is going on a bus stop,” said Antonia Hedrick.

Monday, their carefully crafted collages were revealed.

Starting near city hall, the Pine Ave and 3rd St shelter highlights the nearby rail yard …Then a short bus ride away, The bus stop shelter on Wayfinder in front of Scheels… incorporates transportation methods, old and new.

“I wanted to start from our early founders starting from the corner here working as we kind of progressed through a timeline that shows the early railway is going into like modern transportation trucks bikes, those things,” said Coker.

Schiffler, speaking on the importance of public art, “Public art transforms ordinary cities, ordinary streets, ordinary parks into something unique and special, and vibrant, that we wouldn’t have anywhere else. It creates a sense of place, and encourages people to care about their community.”