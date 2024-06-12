Meet the local artists who will transform bus stop shelters in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Two local artists have been commissioned by Meridian Arts Commission to transform Valley Regional Transit bus stop shelters into public art.



"What are you hoping to incorporate that people are going to see on the daily here?" asked Triepke.

"I want to incorporate the people of Meridian," said artisit Blake Coker.

Two local artists are helping make Meridian an even more beautiful city.

"The art helps reflect on the history and the change in transportation because this is going on a bus stop," said Geologist Antonia Hedrick. She has been crafting public art pieces for decades.

"I've done interpretive signs and artwork all over the state of Idaho," said Hedrick.

For the bus stop shelter at Pine Avenue and 3rd Street near city hall, she's incorporated aspects of the city, new and old.

"The images along the old rail system which transported agricultural goods in and out of the valley,"," said Hedrick. "Just taking an old historic topic but doing it in a more modern, fun way."

Travel west on Franklin to Ten Mile Road, and you'll find the bus stop near Scheel, where another artist is completing his first commissioned public art piece.

"I wanted to incorporate some farmers, the founders, and a few other people just going about their lives, because I think that's what makes the community," Coker said.

Coker says his inspiration to become an artist began with childhood movies — "Like all kinds of '80s action stuff, and that was kind of gripping for me. So I remember early on, just looking at the VHS box covers and drawing the characters on [them]."

Now, he draws that bold style into his art.

"This is such a big, expanding area here, so to know that maybe my artwork is going to be something that encourages someone to be here. This is the first impact I'll be leaving. It's definitely bitten me to want to do more," said Coker.

