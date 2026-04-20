Meridian school bus crash sends student, bus monitor to hospital

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A student and bus monitor were hospitalized following a bus crash in Meridian on Monday morning.

West Ada School District said the bus was en route to the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and the Blind at Amity Elementary School on April 20, carrying six preschool students. The bus was operated by Durham School Services.

The crash happened at the corner of Locust Grove and Water Tower in Meridian. One student and the bus monitor were taken to St. Luke's Meridian for medical evaluation. Three students were released to guardians at the scene, while the remaining two were transferred to another bus and arrived safely at Amity Elementary.

Ken Hyde of the West Ada School District stressed the district's commitment to student safety.

"The safety of our students is our highest priority, and we take our responsibility to provide safe transportation very seriously," Hyde said.

Durham School Services and Meridian Police are investigating.

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