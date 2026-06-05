Meridian Police searching for missing 70-year-old man with dementia

IDAHO — Police are searching for missing 70-year-old Keith Cochrane, who suffers from dementia and is diabetic.

Idaho State Police say he is a white male, 5 ft 9 in, 135 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray quarter-zip sweater with a white shirt underneath.

ISP says he drives a 2016 gray Honda Accord with Idaho plates numbered 1A5035P.

Authorities say he has dementia and is diabetic. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.