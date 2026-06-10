Meridian Police investigating shooting at IHOP off Eagle and Fairview

Meridian police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the IHOP in Meridian near Eagle Road and Fairview Avenue Tuesday night.

The scene has been secured, and there is no threat to the public.

Idaho News 6 was on scene Tuesday night, where neighborhood reporter Greenlee Clark reported seeing Meridian Police and Fire on scene, with several officers speaking to people outside the restaurant.

Five individuals were seen sitting along the curb outside the restaurant, and police would not release any information to their friends and family, who gathered around caution tape placed around the parking lot.

This is a developing story, and Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as they become available.