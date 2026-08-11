Meridian Police explain roundabout right-of-way rules after neighbors express frustration over collisions

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian drivers are expressing frustration over improper driving at roundabouts, prompting questions about who has the right of way.

Several viewers reached out to Neighborhood Reporter Kalkidan Meyer regarding incidents they experienced or witnessed at various roundabouts. She spoke with Meridian Police to get insight on what drivers should know.

At Jersey Mike's near Eagle and Amity, shift lead Cadence Marang has a front-row view of the roundabout — and says they've seen several crashes.

WATCH |Meridian Police explain roundabout right-of-way rules—

Meridian Police explain roundabout right-of-way rules

"A few times when I've worked here, there have been crashes and like some big cleanups there. Actually, I think maybe like 3 times there have been some crashes at least when I've been here," Marang said.

Marang says even after using the roundabout regularly, it can still feel unpredictable.

"It always feels like that roundabout is a little dicey every time you pull up. You have to be really careful because people aren't really paying all that much attention," Marang told Idaho News 6.

Meridian Police say roundabouts are still relatively new for many drivers in the Treasure Valley — and that confusion can lead to dangerous situations.

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"The basic rule is that anyone inside of the roundabout, they have the right of way, and the people entering the roundabout, they have to yield to the drivers inside," Traffic Corporal Chris Jacob said.

Corporal Jacob knows firsthand how quickly things can go wrong.

"Three weeks ago or so, I was off duty driving my truck, and I was in an accident at a roundabout. I was in the roundabout, and someone did not yield to me," Corporal Jacob recounted.

Marang says one of the biggest problems they've seen is when drivers realize too late they are in a turn-only lane.

"Especially when they get in that lane that only goes right, and they didn't know that it only goes right and they want to go straight. They like to like cut across and make their way into the other lane. You just have to be really careful," I was told by Marang.

ACHD says this is one of the reasons they recently modified the roundabout at Eagle and Amity, making the outside lanes right-turn only, after ITD reported 40 crashes there in 2025 alone.

Meridian Police say you should contact law enforcement if you get into an accident or if you witness reckless drivers.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.