Meridian Police Drone Program helps capture suspect in aggravated battery case

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A drone helped Meridian police quickly track down and arrest a suspect following an aggravated battery investigation this afternoon.

35-year-old Ryan Cox of Meridian fled the scene before officers arrived. The department's Drone First Responder program was immediately deployed, giving officers real-time information from the scene.

The drone located the suspect's vehicle and followed it to the 1500 block of S. Loder Place, allowing officers to go directly to Cox's location.

When officers arrived, they determined Cox had gone into hiding. After multiple announcements directing him to surrender went unanswered, a K9 team was deployed, leading to his arrest.

Cox was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Ada County Jail. He faces charges of felony aggravated battery, misdemeanor hit and run, and resisting and obstructing.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

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