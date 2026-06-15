Meridian police ask for help identifying men in battery investigation

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian police are asking for the public's help identifying two men connected to a battery investigation stemming from an incident in a Walmart parking lot.

According to the Meridian Police Department, the incident happened on Thursday, June 11, at the Walmart on Ten Mile Road.

Police said a victim became involved in a verbal argument with two unidentified men in the parking lot. During the confrontation, one of the men allegedly punched the victim in the face, causing the victim's sunglasses to fall to the ground.

Investigators said the second man picked up the sunglasses and placed them on his head before both men left the area.

Police described one of the men as a white male who is bald with a red goatee. He was wearing a gray sports-style shirt and had headphones around his neck.

The second man is described as a Hispanic male with a full beard. He was wearing a blue-and-white striped-collared shirt, sunglasses and a bracelet on his right wrist.

Anyone who recognizes either man or has information about the incident is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch's non-emergency line at 208-377-6790 and reference report No. 26-3475.

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