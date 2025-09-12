Meridian Police arrest person suspected of indecent exposure

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Thursday morning, detectives with the Meridian Police Department arrested 25-year-old Shaedyn Measures of Meridian for alleged indecent exposure.

Before his arrest, a warrant was issued for Measures in connection with a string of indecent exposure incidents in Meridian and the surrounding areas. After being apprehended, the suspect was booked into the Ada County Jail.

Measures appeared in Ada County Court for arraignment on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to indecent exposure, a misdemeanor.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges could be forthcoming.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who has been a recent victim of indecent exposure in Meridian to contact Detective Riggs at 208-895-3345.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.