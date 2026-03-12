Meridian police adding dozens of license plate reader cameras citywide

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department plans to expand its network of license plate reader cameras across the city in the coming months, saying the technology can help investigators solve crimes more efficiently.

The devices, known as license plate readers or LPR cameras, capture images of passing vehicles and record license plate numbers that can later be used during investigations.

Currently, Meridian police operate about 18 cameras across the city, but department leaders say they plan to significantly increase that number.

“We saw the need for it,” said Capt. Sean Sopoaga with the Meridian Police Department. “It’s really an effective tool that makes things more efficient and allows us to solve crime faster. When we’re fully implemented, we’ll have 66 total LPR cameras.”

Police say the cameras are placed strategically in high-traffic areas, particularly along routes entering and leaving Meridian, where vehicles connected to crimes are more likely to pass.

Investigators say the system can help them track suspect vehicles after incidents such as retail theft or hit-and-run crashes.

“With LPRs it really narrows it down,” Sopoaga said. “Hey, we have a license plate. It’s a white truck. It has this sticker on the back, and we’re able to really not affect people who don’t need to be affected.”

Other Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies are also using the technology. In January, the Caldwell Police Department told Idaho News 6 that its network of more than 40 cameras has helped investigators solve crimes while conserving time and resources.

Some residents may have concerns about increased surveillance, while others welcome the added safety feature.

Police say the cameras are installed in public locations and that state law and department policy restrict how the collected data can be accessed and used.

“As far as the community goes, I get it,” Sopoaga said. “It could feel like our privacy rights are in danger here. But our policy outlines there needs to be a right to know and a need to know.”

Meridian police say cameras are currently being installed throughout the city and hope the expanded network will be fully operational by this summer.

