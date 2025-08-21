Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Meridian man arrested on 10 felony counts of Child Sexual Exploitation

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian man was arrested on Wednesday on 10 felony counts of possession of Child Sexually Exploitative Material.

According to a news release from the Meridian Police Department, a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led law enforcement officials to identify 58-year-old Shawn Sorensen of Meridian as a suspect.

On Wednesday, the Meridian Police Department executed a search warrant at Sorensen's residence, where officers say they discovered evidence of "Child Sexual Abuse Material."

Sorensen was later booked into Ada County Jail for the alleged offenses.

