Meridian Library District opens the new Pinnacle branch in South Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — South Meridian's new library branch is now open.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A new chapter for the Meridian Library District, celebrating the grand opening of their new South Meridian branch, at Locust Grove and Lake Hazel.

"It's really exciting that we're going to have a building here, and a library here to grow with the community," said Dusty Waltner, the manager for the Pinnacle branch.

Local book lovers say they're grateful to access community resources at a new location with spaces to meet, study and come together.

"I think it's extremely needed because we don't have a lot of grocery stores, or restaurants or a lot, much less libraries," said South Meridian residents Greg and Denise Parrish. They told me they often walk by the library branch with their therapy dog Berkli.

"She does library book reading sessions, where the kids come and read to the dogs. So, she'll be one of the reading therapy dogs," said the Parrish couple.

Already, dozens of programs and activities are booked on the library's calendar, making this location the spine of the neighborhood for all generations.

"It's going to be just great, we got a lot of grandkids that are going to be frequenting a lot here, and yeah we're very excited about it," said Denise Parrish.

New 'plot lines' here at the Pinnacle location include a kid's play space, a cozy adult corner, rooms for staff to work and relax, and an outdoor space.

"To be able to filter out, you know get outside, and do nature story times and things outdoors is really exciting," said Waltner.

During our sneak peek of this library branch last month, we learned library cardholders will be able to access the 24/7 holding room for late-night or early-morning pick-ups.