MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Library District is writing a new chapter for South Meridian residents.



Saturday, Aug 30, the Silverstone branch on Overland Rd will have its last day.

Staff, books, and operations from Silverstone will transition to their new home on Lake Hazel Rd.

Celebrate the new Pinnacle Library branch at the Grand Opening, on Sept 30, at 9 in the morning.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“Creating a true sense of community is important to us,” said Director of the Meridian Library District, Nick Grove.

He tells me he and his team are ready to make this space, a place for the community to come together.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to more than double the space that we had at Silverstone. And have some dedicated space for programs, for meetings, and for staff.”

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6 Nick Grove, Director of Meridian Library District

Saturday, Aug 30, the Silverstone library branch on Overland Rd will close.

As operations, books, and staff will start a new chapter at the Pinnacle location… so book lovers will see some familiar faces at the new library.

“Pinnacle is the name of the overall development of this area at Lake Hazel and Locust Grove at Brighton is working on. We’re excited to be working with them, they donated the land and built the building and we’ll be doing a purchase and sale with them,”

In the meantime, Meridian Library District offers home delivery service, and the Tomlinson South Meridian YMCA has the Tiny Library in front of it too.

Besides dedicated program rooms, a kids' area, outdoor patio space, adult corner complete with a fireplace, the new library on Lake Hazel Rd will have a 24/7 holding room for late-night or early-morning pick-ups.

“So if something is on hold, and is ready for you to pick up, it will be on our ‘holdshelf.’ We’ll use your library card to access the lobby, come in and check it out, and you’re good to go,” explained Grove.

After the Pinnacle location opens to the public, the Cherry Lane Branch will ‘turn a new page’ and begin renovations.