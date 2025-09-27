Meridian hosts public safety day with the police and fire departments

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department and the Meridian Fire Department host an open house on the last Saturday of September every year. It's called Public Safety Day, and it's a big hit with kids.

"I really like the obstacle course," said Harmony. "I’m practicing fire safety, so if there is a fire at my house, I know what to do."

The kids had plenty of activities to keep them engaged at Public Safety Day, which included demonstrations, hands-on experiences, and opportunities to interact with first responders.

"It’s very important for us to continue to show that positive side of what we get to do every day and make children more comfortable with us," said Jennifer Abrao of the Meridian Police Department. "So they know when they need help, they can approach a police officer."

In past years, this event was held at Fire Station One, but they outgrew that venue and decided to move Public Safety Day to the Public Safety Training Center. This gave more opportunities for community partners to have booths, and it allowed for more vehicles and unique demonstrations.

"It’s really cool, I didn’t know they were going to do it," said Harmony, who watched Meridian Fire hoist a ladder about fifty feet in the air.

After checking out the event, it was pretty clear that the first responders enjoyed interacting with the children themselves.

Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent saw Meridian Police do a drone demonstration, outfit kids with tactical gear, and allow kids to sit on motorcycles and the inside of a squad car.

"A lot of our staff loves to come out to do this event because they get to talk to kids and show them what they get to do on a daily basis," said Abrao. "They get to show them the tools they use, the vehicles, and it is just really fun."

The kids also had a blast with the firefighters, getting to shoot the water hose, tackle an obstacle course, and sit in the fire truck. The event also included other first responder agencies, as well as community organizations from Ada County.

The event happens in front of Crime Prevention Month and Fire Prevention Week in October.