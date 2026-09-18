Meridian hosts Capitol in Friday's 'Showdown of the Week'

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Another week of Treasure Valley high school football is here, and this Friday's Showdown of the Week is headed to Meridian.

The Meridian Warriors will host the Capitol Eagles on Friday, Sept. 18, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Meridian High School.

The game is the latest matchup featured in Showdown of the Week, a partnership between West Ada School District, Idaho News 6 and At The Peak Productions that puts local high school football in the spotlight and brings the action directly to fans.

Watch the game LIVE below starting at 7 p.m. on Friday —

Fans can watch the full game live right here on IdahoNews6.com, on the Idaho News 6 app, on the Idaho News 6 Facebook page or on digital channel 6.2.

Can't watch Friday night? The game will reair on 6.2 at 10 a.m. Sunday.

How to watch 6.2

Viewers can watch 6.2 over the air with an antenna or on Fubo.

If you use an antenna and aren't seeing 6.2, you may need to re-scan your television.

For step-by-step instructions on how to re-scan your TV, visit The Free TV Project. More information on our 6.2 channel can be found here.